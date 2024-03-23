Delhi court grants ED three-day extension of Kavitha’s remand

March 23, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate has been granted three more days remand of BRS legislator K. Kavitha, who was arrested by the agency in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. She will remain in ED custody till March 26.

The ED had produced Ms. Kavitha before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on the conclusion of her custody remand, and said that she was not cooperating in interrogation. The ED had requested a five-day extension.

The agency informed the court that searches were being conducted in the Hyderabad house of Ms. Kavitha’s nephew.

On March 15, the ED officials had arrested BRS MLC Kavitha under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“My arrest is illegal, we will fight in court,” Ms. Kavitha told reporters before entering court.

On Friday, a court also remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28, a day after the Central agency arrested him in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.