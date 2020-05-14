Border talks with Nepal after pandemic: India

India hopes to take up the necessary negotiation on the Kalapani dispute with Nepal after the current global pandemic is tackled successfully.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides were in contact and a mutually convenient date for the Foreign Secretary-level dialogue would be decided to deal with the dispute over the construction of a link road to Tibet. An official spokesperson of the Ministry reiterated that the road was built on Indian land.

“The road is in Indian territory. We have an established mechanism for dialogue and both sides are in touch. We are facing COVID-19 crisis and once societies and governments have dealt with the challenges, we will have these talks. We remain committed to resolving the border issue,” said Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson.

The mixed message of territorial claim as well as promise of dialogue came even as Nepal set up an armed border outpost in the westernmost part of the country near the disputed area where India has been carrying on construction of a link road that Nepal has strongly opposed.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said Nepal would not give up its claim over the territory that it claims as part of the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli.