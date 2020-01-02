India, Nepal to hold talks on Kalapani border issue

Nepal and India will resolve the Kalapani border issue through dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. At the weekly press interaction, the official spokesperson of the Ministry said the latest political map of India reflects the sovereign territory of India.

“Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal. The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism,” said Raveesh Kumar highlighting India’s position on the Kalapani region of Uttarakhand that Nepal claims.

The issue was raised by Nepal after India published a new political map that showed the creation of two Union Territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after revoking the special status of Kashmir on August 5. Ever since, diplomatic sources have maintained that both sides have made conciliatory statements which has so far fallen short of producing a solution to the Kalapani issue.