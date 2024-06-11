BJP will be wiped out in Haryana Assembly polls, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana had been reduced to half in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and the party would be completely wiped out in the Assembly elections, due later this year.

Mr. Hooda said the vote percentage of the Congress had shown a significant increase in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. “The party has received full support of all communities. In comparison to all the States, INDIA alliance has got the highest 47.6% votes in Haryana. Compared to the last Lok Sabha elections, the votes of the Congress alliance have increased by about 20%, while the votes of BJP have decreased by 12%,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said that after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, and fearing a complete washout in the Assembly elections, the BJP had now remembered the free plots scheme of 100 yards, started during the Congress government. “The scheme was started during the Congress regime, and free plots of 100 yards were distributed to about four lakh poor, SC and OBC families,” he said.

‘No permanent jobs’

Mr. Hooda said that for 10 years, the BJP had run a government of police and propaganda in Haryana, alleging the BJP was continuously eliminating permanent jobs, reservation for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes. “This is the reason why permanent recruitments are not being done for the two lakh vacant posts in the State, and these posts are being filled through Kaushal Nigam. There is no transparency in Kaushal Nigam, no provision of merit and no reservation,” he said.

He said the Congress was continuously active even after the Lok Sabha elections. Starting from June 16, the party would have district-level workers’ conferences, and after that programmes would be held at the Assembly level, he said.