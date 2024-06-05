GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Haryana CM Nayab Saini wins Karnal Assembly by-election

The by-poll was necessitated after outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal had resigned in March this year

Published - June 05, 2024 07:51 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini won the Karnal Assembly by-election defeating the Congress’ Tarlochan Singh by 41,540 votes. The by-poll was necessitated after outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal had resigned in March this year.

Mr. Saini, the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha MP, had replaced Mr. Lal as the new Chief Minister in a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. Following the reshuffle, Mr. Lal announced to resign as party MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. He was later made the party’s Karnal Lok Sabha candidate.

Mr. Saini’s victory has increased the BJP’s strength to 41 in the 90-member Legislative Assembly, which now has an effective strength of 88.

It assumes significance since the Opposition has been seeking imposition of the President’s Rule in the state after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP government saying that it was reduced to “minority”.

Related Topics

Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.