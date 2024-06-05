Upbeat Congress says it will form next government in Haryana

Buoyed over the Congress’s increase in number of seats and vote share in Haryana in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on June 5 asserted that the party would form the next government in the State as the people were disenchanted with the ruling BJP.

Mr. Hooda said there had been a significant improvement in the electoral performance of the Congress. “The party’s alliance in Haryana received the highest percentage of votes in the country at 47.61%. There’s a remarkable increase in the Congress’s vote share from 28% in 2019 to almost 48% in 2024, while the BJP saw a decline from 58% to 46%. This shift indicates a strong anti-incumbency wave in Haryana,” he told a press conference in Rohtak.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are due in October-November later this year.

Mr. Hooda said the ruling BJP had failed to perform on all the fronts in the State. “Haryana was once leading in per capita income, investment, employment generation, and development, but now it tops the charts in unemployment, crime, corruption, drug addiction, and misery under the BJP rule,” he said.

‘Divisive tactics’

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government had failed to establish any significant infrastructure or projects in Haryana over the past decade, despite amassing a debt of ₹4.5 lakh crore. He accused the BJP of resorting to divisive tactics based on caste and religion. “The people of Haryana never fall prey to the BJP’s deceptive strategies. It is the unity of all communities, which voted in unison for the Congress, effectively debunking the BJP’s ambitious slogan of crossing 400 seats,” he said, adding that electoral success was achieved through hard work rather than mere slogans.

“The BJP’s slogans are losing steam, and the public is making them aware of the ground reality,” Mr. Hooda said.

Notably, the Congress made significant gains in Haryana as it wrested five Lok Sabha seats, rendering a setback to the ruling BJP, whose tally was down from 10 to five in the State.