Opposition demands suspension of BJP MP Bidhuri over communal slurs

September 22, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Crude and communally charged slurs in Hindi to target Muslims were used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the floor of the Lok Sabha against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali late on Thursday evening, creating a political storm. Though Speaker Om Birla warned Mr. Bidhuri that strict action will taken if such behaviour is repeated and the words were expunged from the record, Opposition MPs are firm in their demand that Mr Bidhuri be suspended from the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Ali himself wrote to Speaker Birla, citing rules 222, 226, 227 of the conduct of business rules demanding that Mr. Bidhuri’s remarks be referred to the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha.

“Among the words he directed against me were “Bhadwa” (pimp), “Katwa” (circumcised one), Mullah ugravadi (Muslim terrorist), atankvadi (terrorist) etc. This is most unfortunate and the fact that this happened in the new Parliament and under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected member of Parliament,” he wrote in his letter, a copy of which is available with The Hindu.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s expressions of regret right after the communal slurs were used were “insufficient” and that Mr. Bidhuri be suspended from the Lok Sabha.

There was no word from the BJP on the behaviour of Mr. Bidhuri.

Mr. Bidhuri made these remarks during a discussion on Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha late on Thursday evening. He was delivering his speech and during an exchange on some objections raised by Mr Ali and other opposition MPs, Mr Bidhuri let loose a barrage of crude communal slurs in Hindi, with former Union minister Dr Harshavardhan seen smiling sitting behind him in the House. Dr Harshvardhan in a post on “X” later defended himself stating that : “While I was no doubt witness to the jugglery of words being thrown at each other (which in fact the entire House was), the truth of the matter is that in the chaos that existed, I could not clearly hear what was being said.”

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh who was in chair at the time of the exchange said that the House was in disorder and that drowned BJP MP Mr. Bidhuri’s speech.

“When Danish Ali alerted me about what all Mr. Bidhuri had said, I immediately gave a ruling to expunge the unparliamentary words. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tendered an apology on behalf of Mr. Bhiduri,” he said. He added that the decision to suspend Mr. Bidhuri is call to be taken by the Speaker Birla. “Although as an a parliamentarian, I can say that this is not the first time Mr. Bidhuri has used objectionable language in the House,” he said.

On Wednesday, when the women’s reservation Bill was being discussed in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Bidhuri was accused by Opposition members of heckling DMK MP Kanimozhi even before she could begin her speech.

Opposition MPs from Mohua Moitra to Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the words and asked that Mr. Bidhuri be suspended from the Lok Sabha.