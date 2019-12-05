National

BJP member offers to provide truck full of onions at ₹25 a kilo

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast.

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast.   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

The BJP MP made these remarks during a debate on agriculture.

A BJP member on Thursday offered to provide opposition members a truck full of onions at ₹25 a kilogram from his constituency in Uttar Pradesh while speaking on the price rise of the bulb in Lok Sabha.

Virendra Singh ‘Mast’, MP from Balia and also president of BJP Kisan porcha, said onions are also produced in Uttar Pradesh in large quantity besides Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Superior quality onions are produced in Muhammadabad town in his constituency, Mr. Singh said and told opposition members that he was ready to provide them a truck loaded with onions at ₹25 per kg.

Mr. Singh told opposition members to accompany him to his constituency and will provide them onions at lower prices.

The BJP MP made these remarks during a debate on agriculture and was responding to Congress leader K. Suresh, who raised the issue of rising onion prices and decline in its production in the country.

Talking about rural economy, Mr. Singh said the GDP can’t be a parameter to analyse the growth in rural economy and urged government that its policies should be centred around villages.

He also demanded a pension scheme for farmers above the age of 60 years.

