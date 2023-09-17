HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to launch Sewa Pakhwara on September 17 as PM Modi turns 73

The Prime Minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday

September 17, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
People celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday on its eve, in Varanasi on September 16.

People celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday on its eve, in Varanasi on September 16. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP will reach out to different sections of society and organise various welfare activities across the country as it launches 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17.

The exercise will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a practice the BJP has been following annually for the past several years.

The Prime Minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday.

With 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' falling on Sunday, Mr. Modi will launch his government's ambitious scheme, "PM Vishwakarma", which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion.

As practitioners of these traditional occupations come largely from Other Backward Classes, the scheme with an outlay of ₹13,000 crore is also being seen as the ruling BJP's outreach to the politically important segment.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 as well on Sunday.

Noting that it is Mr. Modi's vision to have a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country, officials said the operationalisation of YashoBhoomi at Dwarka will be a big boost to the exercise.

During the Sewa Pakhwara, BJP members are involved in a slew of activities, including reaching out to people with the government's various achievements and also welfare activities like blood donation camp, cleanliness drives and health camps.

BJP president J.P. Nadda has held meetings with the party's organisational leaders to chart out the details of programmes during the period.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.