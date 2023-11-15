Social justice plank under attack, Congress doubles down on pitch for backward classes

November 15, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Congress on Tuesday doubled down on its pitch for the marginalised and backward classes in response to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who, on Monday, accused the grand old party of being disingenuous in its claims of championing the cause of the backward classes.

The Congress has also come under attack from the BJP for not doing enough for Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

At a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said his party had played a huge role in laying the foundation for social justice in the country.

He made the statement while paying tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

“Mr. Modi keeps asking what the Congress has done since Independence. To that, I say that had it not been for the Congress’ work, Mr. Modi would not be the Prime Minister today,” the Congress chief said.

Affirmative action

He added that it was because of the Congress government and leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, B.R. Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that the country got its Constitution, which gave equality to all citizens — Dalit, Tribals, Backward Classes, rich, poor, women — through the right to vote, the right to education, and reservation.

“If the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS] had its way, the children of the poor and the Shudras would have been punished for trying to get educated,” Mr. Kharge also said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram took to X (formerly Twitter), saying, “The first amendment to the Constitution providing for reservation for socially and educationally backward classes was made in 1951 under the Congress government.”

He added, “The 27% reservation for the OBCs in Central government jobs was implemented in 1992-93 under the Congress government. The 27% reservation for the OBCs in Central educational institutions was implemented in 2006 under the Congress government.”

‘Fear of losing votes’

The Congress’ pushback came hours after Mr. Yadav’s remarks on the caste census to a news agency were made public.

During campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Yadav mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s push for a caste census, saying, “Those who are talking about X-rays are the same people who had stopped the caste census after Independence.”

“Congress is the party which did not conduct the caste census after Independence. Why do they want to do so today? Because they know that their traditional vote bank is not with them. But the backward classes, Dalits, and tribals know that they [Congress] betrayed them after Independence,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi has repeatedly stressed the need for the exercise, saying it would, like an “X-ray”, help detect the problems of the tribals, Dalits, and backward classes.

The SP chief added that given the Aadhaar penetration in the country, there was no reason for the census to take much time as all the data was already available and that it could be completed in three months.

Last week, too, Mr. Yadav had accused the Congress of not implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission on OBC reservation.

The SP chief’s remarks against the Congress over its social justice rhetoric have gathered steam in tandem with the BJP, which has sharpened its attack on the principal Opposition party over its promises for the marginalised.

At various poll rallies over the past few days, the Prime Minister has also lashed out at successive Congress governments for failing to give constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes and for not creating a Ministry for Tribal Affairs, which was finally done by the 1999 Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Central government.

PM lashes out

Mr. Modi has also said at poll rallies in Chhattisgarh that Dalits, tribals, and backward classes started getting dignity and respect only after his government came to power at the Centre, as he ensured that these communities were represented in important constitutional positions.

With the PM’s call in Telangana to look into the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, the BJP in the State is attacking the Congress “for sitting on the issue for nearly 20 years” while highlighting the Modi government’s decision to form a committee to track the issue as it makes its way through the Supreme Court.

Facing heat

Facing heat over the issue, the Congress has ensured that its leaders mention caste census in almost all poll-related communications.

The party has also ensured that between 27% - 32% of all the candidates fielded in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan are OBCs. In Telangana, the lack of clarity over the number of OBC candidates fielded by the Congress has left the party open to attacks from the BJP and the BRS.