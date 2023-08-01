HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJD support for contentious Delhi Ordinance assures Bill’s passage in RS

The NDA’s over 100 RS MPs will be supported by nominated members, several Independents, and the 18 RS MPs of the non-aligned BJD and YSR Congress, giving it a majority in the 238-member House.

August 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 1, 2023.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a boost to the NDA government, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on August 1 declared its support for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, a decision that will impact the Bill’s ease of passage in the Rajya Sabha as well, where the numbers game is much tighter.

ALSO READ
All Bills passed after admission of no-trust motion are constitutionally suspect, says Manish Tewari

Sasmit Patra, leader of the BJD in the Rajya Sabha, told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that his party will support the bill. “We will also vote against the no-confidence motion,” he added.

The BJD has issued a three-line whip to this effect to its MPs in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

After the YSR Congress, the BJD is the second party — among those not formally aligned with either the ruling BJP or the Opposition — to announce support to the Central government on the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The BJD and YSR Congress each have nine MPs in the Rajya Sabha, making the Bill’s passage all but certain in the Upper House.

The ruling NDA has over 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, and the support of nominated members and Independents who have been voting for the government, as well as these two non-aligned parties, will give it a majority in the 238-member Upper House. Though the full strength of the House is 243, there are some vacancies at present.

ALSO READ
Government insulting Parliament by not discussing no-confidence motion: Congress

Around 109 Rajya Sabha MPs — comprising those from the 26-member opposition bloc INDIA, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and some Independents such as Kapil Sibal — are expected to vote against the Bill, a senior leader said.

With the BJP having 305 members on its own in the Lok Sabha, the government faces no threat from the Opposition on either the Bill or the no-confidence motion in the Lower House.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.