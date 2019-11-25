Bill to amend SPG Act introduced in Lok Sabha

Amid slogan shouting by opposition members, a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on November 25 by Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishen Reddy.
This comes days after the government withdrew the elite security cover provided to members of the Gandhi family.
According to the proposed amendment, family members of former Prime Ministers would not be entitled to the coveted SPG security cover.
Now elite SPG commandos will protect only the Prime Minister. They can also protect former Prime Ministers depending on the threat perception to them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.