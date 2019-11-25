National

Bill to amend SPG Act introduced in Lok Sabha

Amid slogan shouting by opposition members, a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on November 25 by Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishen Reddy.

This comes days after the government withdrew the elite security cover provided to members of the Gandhi family.

According to the proposed amendment, family members of former Prime Ministers would not be entitled to the coveted SPG security cover.

Now elite SPG commandos will protect only the Prime Minister. They can also protect former Prime Ministers depending on the threat perception to them.

