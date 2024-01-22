GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Assam’s Nagaon

"Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when," Rahul Gandhi said.

January 22, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Nagaon (Assam)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters sits in protest after he was not allowed to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Nagaon district, Assam, on January 22, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters sits in protest after he was not allowed to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Nagaon district, Assam, on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

High drama prevailed in Assam's Haiboragaon on January 22 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua near Nagaon in Assam.

Mr. Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, was stopped at Haiboragaon and not allowed to proceed further. The former Congress chief was scheduled to pay obeisance to the local deity before starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 22.

Ram temple consecration LIVE | Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony to start at 12.20 p.m.

Mahila Congress leaders subsequently sat on a dharna to protest against denial of permission to Mr. Gandhi to visit the temple. The former Congress chief also joined the dharna.

Authorities said Mr. Gandhi will be allowed permission to visit the temple only at 3 p.m. Mr. Gandhi questioned the police on why he was being stopped from visiting the temple. "Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when," Mr. Gandhi said. "We do not want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple," Mr. Gandhi told the police authorities.

Tight security arrangements, deployment of a huge police force and blockade of roads was in force around the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple. Barring the local MP and MLA, no Congress leader was allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon, around 20 km from the temple spot. Even the media team was not allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon.

Congress Sewa Dal chief Lalji Desai said it was "shameful" that the Prime Minister and Assam Chief Minister were not allowing them to pray at the temple. "This is atrocious. It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister will decide who will pray at what time in the country," he said.

"Till the time the Prime Minister does pooja (in Ayodhya), no one is allowed to pray anywhere," Mr. Desai claimed. "There is no 'loktantra' (democracy) here and the government will decide when people will pray at temples," he said.

