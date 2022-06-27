Journalist and AltNews co-founder Mohammad Zubair arrested in Delhi

PTI June 27, 2022 21:03 IST

Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Mr. Malhotra said.

Journalist and AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Jairam_Ramesh

Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested on Monday by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said. A case was earlier registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against Zubair, K P S Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said. Please note. pic.twitter.com/gMmassggbx — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 27, 2022 Altnews & @zoo_bear have been in the forefront of exposing the bogus claims of the Vishguru, who has struck back with a vengeance characteristic of him. Delhi Police, reporting to the Union Home Minister, has long lost any pretensions of professionalism and independence. https://t.co/OPi1MMth5g — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 27, 2022 Strongly condemn the arrest of one of the world's finest journalists @zoo_bear who exposes the BJP's #FakeNews factory every single day.



PM @narendramodi and @AmitShah for the all power you wield, you are essentially COWARDS. — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 27, 2022 Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Mr. Malhotra said. Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them.



Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more.



Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMatpic.twitter.com/hIUuxfvq6s — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2022 He said Zubair is being produced before a magistrate for seeking police remand.



