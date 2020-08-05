Ram temple bhoomi poojan live updates | PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, 28 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid at the same spot. The bhoomipujan event is scheduled to start at 12.45 p.m.

Mr. Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be among the five persons on stage at the bhoomi pujan ceremony for which 175 guests, including 135 seers, were invited by the Trust entrusted with the construction of the temple.

Here are the updates:

10.30 am

PM Modi's itinerary

Prior to the ground-breaking ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

From Hanumangarhi, the PM will travel to ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he will take part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’.

He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Mr. Modi will subsequently perform ‘bhoomi poojan’, the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’. - PTI

10 am

PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

“PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya,” the PMO tweeted.

A helicopter would fly him to Ayodhya from Lucknow. - PTI

Watch | The road to the Ram Temple

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on November 9 delivered its judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

In a unanimous decision, the five-Judge Bench allotted the disputed land for the construction of a temple. The Sunni Waqf Board will be given five acres of alternative land in a suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya.

A historical and emotional day, says Advani

On the eve of the bhoomi poojan (ground breaking) ceremony for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, considered one of main protagonists of the Ram temple movement, and whose invitation to the ceremony is still shrouded in confusion, released a statement terming the proposed temple as one that would usher in Ram Rajya in India and as a representation of a “strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation” with “justice for all and exclusion of none”.

Mr. Advani, who led a Rath Yatra drumming up mass support for the movement in the early 1990s and was arrested in Bihar subsequently, is considered one of the main architects of the movement, but will not be attending the ceremony in person on Wednesday. Aides were unclear whether he would be attending it via video conference.