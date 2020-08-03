Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya to see Bhoomi Pujan preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Bhoomi Pujan is to be held.

He also visited Hanuman Garhi temple and was seen giving various directions to the senior officers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anju Kumar Jha and DIG Deepak Kumar also accompanied the CM during his visit in which he also sought details of seating and other arrangements for the event, a senior official said. CM had to visit Ayodhya on Sunday but the plan had to be cancelled due to the death of State Minister Kamla Rani Varun.