Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti unlikely to be present in court

A special court in Lucknow will deliver the much-awaited judgment on Wednesday in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused.

CBI judge S.K. Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. However, L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh are unlikely to be present in the trial court.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

Here are the latest updates:

BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

BJP veterans L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on Wednesday at the time of delivery of verdict in the matter.

Their advocate K.K. Mishra also said that Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief, Nritya Gopal Das, too is unlikely to be present in the CBI special court here.

Of the other accused Vinay Katiyar, Dharamdas, Vedanti, Lallu Singh, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey have reached Lucknow ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict. - PTI