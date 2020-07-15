Assam Anti-CAA activist Bittu Sonowal granted bail

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday granted bail to Bittu Sonowal, a member of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist Akhil Gogoi’s group.

Also read: Campaign for release of anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi

Mr. Gogoi, chief adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), could not be produced before the special court as he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The date of his production has been rescheduled to August 5.

The KMSS leader was among 55 inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail who had tested positive a week ago. Among them was Mr. Sonowal, leader of the organisation’s student wing.

He was, however, granted bail by the NIA court. He is expected to walk out after completing his treatment for COVID-19.

Also read: Assam-specific CAA rules sought

The legal counsel of the KMSS leaders said Mr. Sonowal was released with a bail bond of ₹30,000 and a surety. The bail order hearing of another jailed KMSS leader, Dhaijja Konwar, is scheduled on July 17. He had tested COVID-19 positive too.

Manas Konwar, fourth member of Mr. Gogoi’s group arrested more than 200 days ago on charges of instigating violence during the anti-CAA protests in December 2019, was released from jail on July 13. He had escaped infection.

Out of prison, Mr. Konwar said they would resume the anti-CAA protests.

“The Assam government has been creating fear and panic in the name of COVID-19. The government has also been conspiring to auction the State’s natural resources to a few private corporates. It must be resisted and stopped,” he said.