Assam-specific CAA rules sought

Amid protests in Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, asking for specific additions to the rules being framed for the Act.

According to government sources, the two Assam politicians said the rules for CAA should have a clearly delineated provision for furnishing of documents for proof that applicants have been present in India since before the cut-off date of December 31, 2014 as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise that had been undertaken in the State had the cut-off date of 1971.

Exercising caution

Mr. Sonowal had, in fact, written to Mr. Shah, to incorporate suggestions for rules being framed for CAA.

Significantly, the Union Home Ministry too is said to be treading cautiously on the framing of rules and remains firm on provision of documentary proof of entry into India before the cut-off date of 31st December 31, 2014.

No information is as yet available on just what documents would be acceptable as proof of entry.

Assam suffering

It is also being deliberated whether or not Assam-specific rules can be incorporated.

The State has been on the boil since the passage of the CAA, with protesters stating that it reversed all the gains of the Assam Accord of 1985 and the NRC exercise that was conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The two Ministers asked that a short window period be provided for applications under CAA in Assam as the NRC exercise had already been completed there.