As Lok Sabha election draws near, PM Modi launches survey on NaMo app

The questions range from the general (on schemes) to particular (popularity of an MP or an MLA and reasons for voting)

December 19, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
As the 2024 Lok Sabha election draws near, PM Modi is hewing close to his base for his best ideas. File.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha election draws near, PM Modi is hewing close to his base for his best ideas. File. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

In a move similar to one made in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19 launched the “Jan Man Survey” on the NaMo app with exhaustive questions on the performance of his government and that of local representatives.

The app, which is at the forefront of Mr. Modi’s digital interaction with people, has more than two crore subscribers.

The Prime Minister had conducted similar surveys in 2016 (right after demonetisation), in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, and in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2022.

According to sources in the government, after the BJP’s loss in the Assembly elections in the three big Hindi-speaking States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in 2018, a survey resulted in the launch of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme for farmers; reservation for the Economically Weaker Section among the general category; and other campaign ideas.

The Constitution 103rd (Amendment) Bill for EWS quota was cleared in January 2019 and implemented that year, a move that consolidated the support of communities under the general category behind the BJP.

“This entire phase, like early 2019, will see heightened political activity, as well as new campaign ideas,” said a source, adding that a lot would emanate from the findings of the current survey.

The questions range from the general (on schemes and so on) to particular (popularity of an MP or an MLA and reasons for voting).

In fact, based on various feedback mechanisms, including these surveys on the NaMo app, the BJP had changed 35% of its first-time MPs in 2019 and re-fielded 173 of its 268 Lok Sabha MPs.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha election draws near, Mr. Modi is hewing close to his base for his best ideas.

