HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM readies for Lok Sabha election with new social media style

Sources said the new style is in line with the way Modi pulls no punches in his election campaign rallies, and feedback has been encouraging, especially from the younger demographic

December 12, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

People following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle on X have been noticing a distinct change of gears in his style of communication, with posts packed with pop references, sharp sarcasm, and emojis aimed at the Opposition, a trend which sources in the government say will continue as the new style appears to be finding favour with the youth ahead of the General Election.

On December 12, Mr. Modi cited the popular OTT series Money Heist to refer to a post by the BJP on the large sums of unaccounted cash reportedly recovered from Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu, which enforcement agencies tabulated with multiple cash counting machines. “In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting,” Mr. Modi posted on X.

  

His first such post was a day after the Assembly election results were declared for four States — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana — with the three Hindi-speaking States falling into the BJP’s kitty. Mr. Modi posted a clip titled “Meltdown-e-Azam” targeting certain sections of the Congress party for speaking of a ‘north vs. south divide’ in the electorate following the Congress’ victory only in Telugu-speaking Telangana and none of the Hindi-speaking States. “May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But... Beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily. Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi has been known to be interactive on social media before, responding to messages tagging him, and following political rivals and parody accounts that poked fun at him, but this new aggressive style may be a pointer to a new social media strategy.

People in the know say the new style is in line with the way Mr. Modi pulls no punches in his election campaign rallies. According to sources, feedback on this new style has been encouraging, especially from the younger demographic, and “is not an isolated effort”.

This is an important demographic for the BJP to capture, and sources in the party confirmed the BJP’s own social media activities are leaning more towards memes and pop culture references for better relatability. “The BJP has also deployed many popular Instagram trends like ‘Moye Moye’ and ‘Spotify Wrapped Spoof’ to get a good response,” a source in the party said.

The PM is the BJP’s biggest political asset both online and offline, and his communication style will reflect the political contest ahead.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.