GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of interim bail plea in Supreme Court on medical grounds

Kejriwal has sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests

Published - May 28, 2024 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he would surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison. File

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he would surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 28 sought an urgent listing in the Supreme Court of his plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests.

A vacation Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and K.V. Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Chief Minister, and said the decision on the listing of the interim plea can be taken by the “Honourable CJI” because the judgement has been reserved in the main matter.

ED says Kejriwal sees himself as a special person, accuses him of remarks ‘slapping the system’

The Bench asked Mr. Singhvi why the plea of Mr. Kejriwal was not mentioned for urgent listing last week when Justice Dipankar Datta, one of the judges of the main Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna which had granted the interim bail to the Chief Minister, was sitting on the vacation Bench.

Mr. Kejriwal has sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan in view of his "sudden and unexplained weight loss, coupled with high ketone levels", which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

Also Read | Modi has accepted excise case is false, no money recovered yet, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Chief Minister, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he would surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the Chief Minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

It had directed that Mr. Kejriwal shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.