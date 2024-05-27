GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of interim bail in excise policy case on health grounds

The plea said Kejriwal is required to undergo some medical tests and for this purpose, the interim bail, which is ending on June 1, be extended

Updated - May 27, 2024 10:58 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 10:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in favour of party candidate Rajkumar Chabbewal for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Hoshiarpur.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in favour of party candidate Rajkumar Chabbewal for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Hoshiarpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.

The top court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for a period of 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. It, however, had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

Also Read | ED says Kejriwal sees himself as a special person, accuses him of remarks ‘slapping the system’

The Chief Minister, in his fresh plea, has sought an extension of the interim bail by seven more days on health grounds, including that he has lost seven kgs.

The plea said the Chief Minister is required to undergo some medical tests and for this purpose, the interim bail, which is ending on June 1, be extended.

Modi has accepted excise case is false, no money recovered yet, says Arvind Kejriwal

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

