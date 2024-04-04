Delhi CM’s health deteriorating, charges AAP; vitals normal, say Tihar Jail authorities

April 04, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health has been deteriorating since his arrest, and his sugar levels had once dropped to a point that posed a threat to his life.

The authorities at Tihar Jail — where the CM is lodged — junked the claim, saying Mr. Kejriwal’s vitals remain normal.

The BJP called the Minister’s remarks a “melodrama” and a bid to remain in the news.

The Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He was sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a Delhi court and shifted to Tihar Jail on Monday from the agency’s custody.

Mr. Kejriwal is diabetic and has been allowed the provision of home-cooked food and toffees in his cell to maintain sugar levels, which, according to his party, have been fluctuating drastically over the past few days.

‘Lost 4.5 kg’

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said the Chief Minister had, since his arrest, lost 4.5-kg weight, which could lead to severe complications for a person with diabetes.

“Ever since Mr. Kejriwal was arrested, there has been a serious threat to his health. When he was in ED custody, his sugar levels dropped thrice. His sugar levels once dropped to 46 mg/dL, which could be life-threatening,” she said.

She blamed the BJP for the CM’s condition, saying it was the party-led Union government that had conspired to get him arrested.

“If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, this country will never forgive the BJP,” she said.

‘Examined by doctors’

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail authorities said that upon his arrival at the prison on April 1, Mr. Kejriwal was examined by two doctors and all his vitals were found to be normal.

“Also, his weight has remained constant at 65 kg since his arrival in the jail. Home-cooked food is being provided to him as per court orders,” the jail authorities said in a statement.

When asked about the statement by the Tihar authorities, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, “He [CM] was shifted to Tihar Jail only a couple of days ago. We are talking about the period since his arrest by the ED.” He said the party will seek legal opinion on the issue.

‘Surprising claims’

Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was surprising that AAP was making such claims even as Mr. Kejriwal appeared to be in the best of health in every court appearance.

“All these claims are nothing but a melodrama to remain in the news to build sympathy for the party,” Mr. Kapoor said.

He said the Prisons Department comes under the Delhi government. “Therefore, it is their responsibility to ensure that Mr. Kejriwal gets adequate health care like other undertrial prisoners,” he said.