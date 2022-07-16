Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
A drone was spotted flying along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and it was forced to retreat after Army personnel opened fire, official sources said on July 18.
The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Gahti sector on July 15 night, they said.
The alert troops opened fire and the flying object returned back to the Pakistani-occupied Kashmir side, the sources said.
Following the incident, the Army and the police launched a search operation in the area, they said.
