GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani quadcopters found hovering near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch; Army opens fire

“The flying objects returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory in Balnoi-Mendhar and Gulpur sectors,” officials said.

February 16, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Officials said troops noticed two quadcopters entering the Balnoi area of Mendhar, around 6.30 a.m., and opened fire but the remotely controlled machines returned. (Representational image only.)

Officials said troops noticed two quadcopters entering the Balnoi area of Mendhar, around 6.30 a.m., and opened fire but the remotely controlled machines returned. (Representational image only.) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) on February 16 opened fire to bring down Pakistani quadcopters at two different places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district,” officials said.

“However, the flying objects returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory in Balnoi-Mendhar and Gulpur sectors,” they said.

They said a search operation was launched in both the sectors to ensure there was no dropping of weapons or narcotics by the quadcopters. Officials said troops noticed two quadcopters entering the Balnoi area of Mendhar, around 6.30 a.m., and opened fire but the remotely controlled machines returned.

“Similarly, a couple of quadcopters hovering over Gulpur sector around the same time returned in the face of firing by Indian troops,” they said.

Earlier on February 12, Army troops had fired on an enemy drone after picking up its movement in Mankote area of Mendhar sector. Pakistan is using drones to drop narcotics and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recently announced a cash reward of ₹3 lakh to anyone providing information about drones flown from across the border with a purpose to drop weapons and narcotics.

Related Topics

India-Pakistan / Pakistan / national security / act of terror / Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.