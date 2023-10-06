Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

October 06, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - Rajouri

The Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry against a major-rank officer who allegedly opened fire on his colleagues and exploded grenades inside a camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

At least five personnel, including three officers, were injured in the Thursday incident at the Neeli post near Thanamandi.

Officials said on Friday that Army officers have rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation in view of the "unfortunate happening".

The erring officer has been detained and is being questioned, the officials said, adding a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The tense situation at the camp lasted nearly eight hours before the officer was overpowered inside the armoury late in the evening on Thursday.

Though the Army remained tightlipped over the incident, it came out with a post on X late Thursday night, claiming an officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri.

"On 05 Oct 23 one officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri sector. Officer evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.

Official sources said there was a firing practice going on at the camp for the past several days and the accused officer started firing on his colleagues and subordinates without any provocation on Thursday afternoon.

Later, he took shelter inside the armoury of the camp and hurled grenades when the commanding officer, along with his deputy and medical officer, moved near the building in an effort to persuade him to surrender, the sources said.

All the three officers were injured when a grenade, hurled by the accused, exploded near them, they said.

Two other soldiers were also injured in the indiscriminate firing by the accused before he was overpowered, the sources said.

On the incident, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said in a message, "I have received calls about some firing/terrorist attack on army camp in General Area Rajouri. I would like to inform you that no terrorist attack has occurred, it is an unfortunate internal incident of the camp."