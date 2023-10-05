Army says officer injured in ‘grenade accident’ at a post in J&K’s Rajouri

October 05, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - JAMMU

The Army on October 5 evening said one officer has been injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector. “The officer was evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress,” the Army said in an official statement.

Earlier, official sources said an incident of fratricide left at least three Army officers injured in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district, . A Major-level officer involved in the incident was “overpowered and arrested” after a hostage crisis that stretched for several hours, the sources added.

Reacting to the incident inside a camp in Rajouri’s Thanamandi involving the Army’s 48 Rashtriya Rifles, an Army spokesman had said, “No terrorist attack has occurred. It is an unfortunate internal incident of the camp”.

Official sources had said a Major took his seniors hostage and later opened fire at them in a camp located close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri. Sources had said loud explosions were heard. Initial reports suggested three officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved in the incident has also been apprehended, they had added.