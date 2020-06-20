National

Arms-laden drone downed in J&K

BSF personnel carry a drone shot down along the border in J&K’s Kathua on June 20, 2020.

BSF personnel carry a drone shot down along the border in J&K’s Kathua on June 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The drone was spotted hovering in the skies by a BSF party on patrol duty in the vicinity of border outpost Pansar around 5.10 a.m., according to officials.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a made-in-China hexacopter drone from Pakistan, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and grenades, along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The drone carried a U.S.-made M4 carbine, two magazines and seven Chinese grenades. “The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about the possible use of drones for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into India. Accordingly, the troops were on high alert,” a BSF statement said.

Around 5.10 a.m., a patrol party noticed the drone coming from Pakistan, it said.

“The drone was at a height of 150-200 ft within Indian territory. The alert troops shot it down. The drone is made in China and weighs 17.5 kg. The payload capacity of the hexacopter is on the higher side,” the statement said.

Earlier, sophisticated weapons were dropped by such drones in Punjab.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 10:43:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/arms-laden-drone-from-pakistan-downed-in-jk/article31875168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY