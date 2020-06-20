Arms-laden drone downed in J&K

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a made-in-China hexacopter drone from Pakistan, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and grenades, along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The drone carried a U.S.-made M4 carbine, two magazines and seven Chinese grenades. “The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about the possible use of drones for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into India. Accordingly, the troops were on high alert,” a BSF statement said.
Around 5.10 a.m., a patrol party noticed the drone coming from Pakistan, it said.
“The drone was at a height of 150-200 ft within Indian territory. The alert troops shot it down. The drone is made in China and weighs 17.5 kg. The payload capacity of the hexacopter is on the higher side,” the statement said.
Earlier, sophisticated weapons were dropped by such drones in Punjab.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath