Anti-Citizenship Act protests turn violent in South Delhi

A vandalized fire tender is seen along a road during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Nagar, in New Delhi, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

A vandalized fire tender is seen along a road during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Nagar, in New Delhi, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Students claimed that the police baton charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. The protesters torched buses and a fire tender was damaged, police said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

One fire tender was completely damaged and two personnel were injured, he said.

According to Saimon Farooqui, national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India, the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to “trouble” a couple of protesters, who resisted.

Thereafter, police started lathi-charging the protesters and using teargas, he alleged.

Another student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 5:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/anti-citizenship-act-protests-turn-violent-in-south-delhi/article30312133.ece

