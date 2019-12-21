Anti-CAA protests: Jamia students protest outside university campus

Thousands of people have been agitating in various parts of the country since December 11, when the contentious citizenship bill was passed in Parliament. On December 21 students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest again outside the university campus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In Uttar Pradesh death toll due to violence rose to 11, said Officials. While historian Ramachandra Guha termed CAA as "immoral", Mayawati said the Centre should give up 'stubborn stand' on citizenship law.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Jamia students protest outside university campus

Protesters hold placards as they raise slogans during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi on December 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest outside the University campus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protest at the main gate of the university was started by women students and later men also joined them.

They raised slogans such as "Ladke lenge azadi" and "Inquilab Zindabad". — PTI

New Delhi

Situation improving amid heavy security deployment in Delhi areas

The situation in areas hit by violence during protests against the new citizenship law is gradually returning to normal, police said, and assured that a heavy deployment of security personnel has been made in Old Delhi and Seemapuri areas.

Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital on Friday.

Manish Seth, secretary of Daryaganj Traders’ Association, said all shops in the area opened on Saturday morning and there’s no unrest. He said police have been keeping a tight vigil.

A senior police officer from Shahdara district said situation was under control in the area.

“Delhi Police have dominated the area and are conducting flag marches since Friday evening to ensure that no untoward incident is reported,” he added.

The Jamia Millia Islamia, which has been seeing protests against the law, has a public meeting lined up by activists on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a protest-march in the day.

On Friday, a clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set on fire a car. Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from Seemapuri, where an additional Deputy Commissioner of police suffered minor injuries. — PTI

Bihar

RJD supporters block roads during Bihar bandh

The Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters and workers blocked roads and disrupted movement of trains at different places in Bihar on Saturday during the bandh call given by them in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Maharashtra

CAA, NRC ploys to divert attention from serious issues, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on December 21, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) were “ploys to divert” attention from serious issues plaguing the country.

“CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people’s attention from serious issues that the country is facing,” he told reporters in Pune.

Uttar Pradesh

At least 11 killed in Uttar Pradesh violence, say officials

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the State, officials said on December 21.

After Friday prayers, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles, they said.

Karnataka

Siddaramaiah barred from entering Mangaluru city till Sunday midnight

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been served a notice by Mangaluru police barring his entry into the commissionerate limits till Sunday midnight.

The Leader of the Opposition was to visit the coastal city on Sunday to meet the families of the two people who were killed in police firing during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest on Thursday.

Mangaluru

CPI MP Binoy Viswam, five party workes detained

CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam and some party activists who staged a protest in Mangaluru against the CAA defying curfew, were detained, police said.

The protesters raised ‘Save India, Save Democracy’ slogans and criticised the Yediyurappa government for its actions against those protesting against the new law.

Six protesters, including Binoy Viswam, were detained, police said. — PTI

Mangaluru

Normal life hit in Mangaluru as curfew continues for second day

The continuation of curfew beyond 36 hours in Mangaluru city, which witnessed violence during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the killing of two people on Thursday, affected people who struggled to procure daily essentials on Saturday.

Karnataka

Historian Guha terms CAA as “immoral”

Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha on December 21 termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as “immoral” and “against the spirit of the Constitution” and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.

He also noted that immediate withdrawal of the NRC was a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation.

“To make two things absolutely clear. 1. The immediate withdrawal of the NRC is a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. 2. The CAA is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. A wise and just Government would withdraw it too,” Mr. Guha tweeted. — PTI

Lucknow

Mayawati says Centre should give up ‘stubborn stand’ on citizenship law, NRC

BSP President Mayawati on Saturday asked the Centre to give up its “stubborn stand” on the new citizenship law and NRC and withdraw its decisions.

“Now that voices opposed to the CAA and NRC have started coming from within the NDA, the central government should give up its stubborn stand and withdraw its decisions,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from Agencies)