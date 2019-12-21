RJD supporters block roads during Bihar bandh in protest against CAA and NRC

The Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters and workers blocked roads and disrupted movement of trains at different places in Bihar on Saturday during the bandh call given by them in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

The other ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) parties — the Congress, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), the Vikashil Insaan Party and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party — too have extended their support to the RJD’s call.

In Patna, RJD leaders and supporters reached Dak Bungalow ‘chowraha’ (intersection) and blocked traffic while raising anti-government slogans. The RJD and other alliance party supporters raised slogans against both the Bihar and the Central governments. The supporters also pelted stones at government buses, breaking glass windows.

In Hajipur (Vaishali), Jehanabad, Brah and Darbhanga, the supporters blocked the national highway and the Mahatma Gandhi Setu road bridge over the Ganga which connects Patna to north Bihar. Movement of trains in Darbhanga and Kaimur were disrupted.

In Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Munger and Lakhisarai protesters forced local businessmen to shut down their shops and establishments.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav warned the government not to use force against the bandh supporters otherwise “it will have serious consequences”. He also appealed to party leaders and workers to participate in bandh “peacefully”.

The Left parties, supported by mahagathbandhan allies barring the RJD, too had observed a Bihar bandh on Thursday.