GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP leaders give cold shoulder to Roja

Local leaders of the party give her nomination filing ceremony a miss giving indications that they are not happy with her candidacy

April 20, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
R.K. Roja flanked by her husband Selvamani and Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, submitting her nomination papers at Nagari on Saturday.

R.K. Roja flanked by her husband Selvamani and Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, submitting her nomination papers at Nagari on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The internal bickering in YSRCP came to the fore when the sitting MLA from Nagari, R.K. Roja, submitted her nomination papers at Nagari on Friday. Ms. Roja submitted her papers accompanied by her husband Selvamani, son Kowshik, and brothers Kumaraswamy Reddy and Ramprasad Reddy and YSRCP MLA Byreddy Siddharth Reddy .

However, the absence of former Municipal Chairman K.L. Shanti and her husband K.J. Kumar, Srisailam Trust Board chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and Lakshmipati Raju of Vijayapuram, Puttur municipal member Elumalai, and their supporters, who vehemently opposed her candidature, was conspicuously felt.

While the absence of dissent leaders turned into a hot topic of discussion among the local voters, the presence of  MPPs and ZPTCs of all the four mandals that fall under the limits of the constituency and the presence of Byreddy Siddharth Reddy of Nandikotkur brought a kind of solace to the party wrought with internal wrangles.   

It is not the first time she has faced dissent within her party. Even in the 2014 and 2019 elections, she had encountered similar situations but could successfully overcome them by reaching out to them in person and sorting out the issues. Despite all her good efforts, she won her elections with slender margins of 858 and 2,708 votes, respectively.     

The present situation paints a grim picture with not only the element of bonhomie that existed during the previous elections ‘missing’ but also the dissent leaders going out of reach, despite her repeated attempts to contact them. The leaders who reportedly enjoy the blessings of a senior Minister from Chittoor district are also in no mood to give in, even if it means defying the party’s instructions for them.   

It is in such a compelling situation that it remains to be seen how Roja, who is eyeing a hat-trick from her constituency, will wriggle out of the challenging situation and emerge victorious more so than ever, at a time when the ruling YSRCP and TDP-led BJP and Jana Sena alliance are considering the 2024 elections a ‘do or die’ battle.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.