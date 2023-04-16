Y.S. Jagan loyalists are behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, alleges former Minister Kondru Muralimohan

April 16, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Former Minister and TDP in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on April 16 alleged that loyalists of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were directly involved in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and it was proved with the CBI’s inquiry.

Addressing a media conference, he said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gained political mileage through the murder of Vivekananda Reddy and blamed the TDP for the ghastly incident, prior to 2019 general elections.

Mr. Murali Mohan urged the CBI to arrest MP Avinash Reddy and others immediately since their direct involvement in the case was proven beyond any doubt.

The former Minister accused the YSRCP leaders of targeting the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh saying that they were unable to digest his growing popularity, especially through Yuvagalam programme. He also alleged that the government was harassing the Eenadu Group chairman Ramoji Rao by registering false cases against his Margadarshi Chit Fund company.