HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Justice will prevail in Y.S. Viveka murder case, says D.L. Ravindra Reddy

The veteran Congress leader advises Vijayamma and Sharmila to guard themselves from strangers

April 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Former Minister D.L. Ravindra Reddy has said that justice will prevail in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy in spite of the attempts to “politically influence” the case.

The veteran Congress leader made his comments at Khajipet during the birth anniversary celebrations of B.R. Ambedkar on Friday.

Speaking after paying tributes, Mr. Ravindra Reddy said the Constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar would always prevail, in spite of the hurdles.

Referring to the change in the CBI officer dealing with the sensational case, Mr. Ravindra Reddy said the accused would be finally brought to book.

The Mydukur leader, who remained a close confidant of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, made it clear that he would not contest the general elections from Mydukur, not even as an independent.

In a startling advice, he urged YSRCP former honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma and YSR Telangana Party leader Y.S. Sharmila to stay safe and guard themselves from strangers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.