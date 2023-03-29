HamberMenu
SC tells CBI to complete Vivekananda Reddy murder case probe by April 30

CBI investigating officer Ram Singh replaced

March 29, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the CBI to complete the investigation of murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy by April 30 having already taken a serious note of the inordinate delay that took place.

Also, the court consented to the replacement of Ram Singh, who was heading the CBI team probing the sensational case, with DIG K.R. Chowrasia to be assisted by some officers. 

The apex court ordered that the CBI should reveal the conspiracy behind the murder which was initially inquired by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh police, by the above date as the matter could not be dragged further.

It also refused to grant bail to D. Sivasankar Reddy, saying that such a plea could be considered only on the basis of its merits.

