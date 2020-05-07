Vizianagaram, the only Green Zone district in A.P. reports three COVID-19 positive cases

The State has witnessed two more deaths due to COVID-19 and has detected another 56 positive cases after testing 8,087 samples during the past 24 hours. The tally has gone up to 1,833 and the number of active patients is 1,015. So far, 38 patients have died, and 780 have recovered.

Vizianagaram district reported its first three cases after almost two months (56 days) since the first positive case was reported in the State. It was the only Green Zone district in the State until now as declared by the Centre.

Fifty one patients recover

As many as 51 patients have recovered from the disease during the past day. Two deaths, one each from Krishna and Kurnool districts - which are among the worst affected districts - were reported.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were reported in Krishna, 10 in Guntur, seven cases each were reported in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, six in Kadapa, four in Nellore and three cases each were reported in Anantapur and Vizianagaram.

The district-wise tally is: Kurnool (540), Guntur (373), Krishna (316), Nellore (96), Kadapa (96), Chittoor (82), Anantapur (83), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (46), Visakhapatnam (36) and Srikakulam (5), Vizianagaram (3) and other State cases are 27.