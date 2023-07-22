HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vivekananda Reddy murder | Sharmila’s statement vindicated TDP’s stand, says Lokesh

Mr. Lokesh said it was evident from Ms. Sharmila’s affirmation that the murder could be due to differences between Vivekananda Reddy and Y.S. Avinash Reddy

July 22, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh addresses a public meeting as party of Yuva Galam Padayatra at Kangiri in Prakasam district.

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh addresses a public meeting as party of Yuva Galam Padayatra at Kangiri in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh commented on Twitter that Y.S. Sharmila’s statement to the CBI on former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder vindicated his party’s stand that the involvement of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the conspiracy cannot be ruled out. 

Also Read | SC asks CBI to produce charge sheet, police records in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Mr. Lokesh said it was evident from Ms. Sharmila’s affirmation that the murder could be due to differences between Vivekananda Reddy and Y.S. Avinash Reddy over the latter’s wish to contest for membership of the Parliament from Kadapa and the dispute escalating to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The TDP leader has posted the message that Ms. Sharmila made it clear that her brother (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) might be complicit in the crime.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.