HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan knew about murder of Vivekananda Reddy: TDP leaders

April 30, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

TDP Rajam in charge Kondru Muralimohan and TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was fully aware of the murder of his uncle and Kadapa former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing a presser here, Mr. Muralimohan said that the involvement of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy was already proven and more names, including Y.S. Bharati, wife of Mr. Jagan, would come out soon.

Mr. Nagarjuna alleged that Mr. Jagan, who was the Opposition leader at the time of the murder, had cleverly blamed the then TDP government to divert the attention of the people.

Gajapathinagaram former MLA K.A. Naidu said there was almost no development in the past four years as Mr. Jagan and others were moving around courts and the Centre over their cases.

TDP Vizianagaram district general secretary I.V.P. Raju and TDP district BC cell president Guravana Narayana Rao were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.