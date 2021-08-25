Virus claims 4 more lives in South Coastal A.P.

Four more persons succumbed to coronavirus in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday taking the death toll in the region 2,028.

Two persons each died in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts. Of the total, SPSR Nellore district has accounted for 990 deaths and Prakasam for 1,038 deaths.

Both the districts registered 100-plus new cases each during the period. Almost an equal number of persons recovered during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday.

The cumulative coronavirus tally inched closer to 2.73 lakh during the period as 120 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 118 persons in Prakasam district contracted the disease.

As many as 237 persons in the region, including 181 in SPSR Nellore district, recovered from the disease during the period. While the number of active cases came down to 2,259 in SPSR Nellore district, the number stood at 1,387 in Prakasam district.