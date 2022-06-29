Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
- Security arrangements are being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram on July 4. He is going to launch the nationwide 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju
- Vijayawada Municipal Corporation plans the implementation of Intelligent Traffic Management System in the city to reduce waiting time of vehicles at junctions and in turn bring down pollution levels. Tenders have been invited and the last date for submitting bids is June 30
- Nandigama police launched ‘Free supply of a cup of Tea’ to truck drivers on NH-65, to the heavy vehicle drivers in the early hours of June 29 to help them avoid road accidents.
