Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi expected to attend Alluri Sitarama Raju’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations

The event will be held at Mogallu village in West Godavari district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in Alluri Sitarama Raju’s 125 th birth anniversary celebrations at the revolutionary freedom fighter’s native village of Mogallu, in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district, on July 4.

A detailed itinerary will be known soon, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said in a press release. Mr. Modi’s last visit to Andhra Pradesh was in February 2019 for a general election campaign in Guntur.

The birth anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter is going to be celebrated at Palakoderu near Bhimavaram and also in Rajamahendravaram as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy had earlier said that a memorial for Alluri Sitarama Raju would be constructed at Mogallu as a fitting tribute to the tribal chieftain.

Though the Prime Minister’s visit is going to be an official one, the BJP leaders are learnt to be planning to take to his notice the efforts being made by them to emerge as an alternative to the ruling YSR Congress as well as their erstwhile ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the State in the 2024 Assembly elections.