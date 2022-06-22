Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today — June 22, 2022
Key news developments to look out for from Andhra Pradesh on June 22
- Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit of Chittoor district on June 23, when he will inaugurate Vakula Matha temple at Perur, and lay the foundation for Apache footwear expansion project at Srikalahasti. With this, Srikalahasti gets a shot in the arm on the industrial front
- Report for ‘State of Play’ on the proposed three capitals which are stuck in litigation in the High Court and the likely way forward for the government
- Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to release Inter examinations results
- The stage is set for the by-election in Atmakur Assembly constituency on June 23. The YSR Congress and BJP are the only major contenders as TDP opted out of the race
- Andhra Medical College to celebrate 100 years next year. The college has come a long way from being a mere dispensary to a teaching hospital that caters to patients from across the State
