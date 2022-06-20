CM invited for Vakula Matha temple inauguration
VIJAYAWADA
Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy invited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the inauguration of Vakula Matha temple at Peruru near Tirupati.
They gave the invitation card to the Chief Minister at his camp office on Monday. Pandits from the TTD offered blessings to the Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and presented him prasadam and a vastram on the occasion.
According to an official release, the Vigraha Prana Pratishta and Maha Samprokshana will be performed on June 23. It is a six-day event that began with Ankurarpanam on June 18.
