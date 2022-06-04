Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on June 4, Saturday

Pug marks of the tiger sighted along the Polavaram project canal in Kakinada district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti is organising a discussion on the implementation of the High Court verdict on ‘three capitals’ in the context of a contempt petition filed by the farmers who gave their lands for the development of a single capital city in Amaravati. Supreme Court former judge V. Gopala Gowda, retired IAS officer T. Gopala Rao and others are attending the event

2. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will chair the party’s general body meeting today.

3. Special Chief Secretary of School Education Department B. Rajasekhar will release SSC examination results.

4. Experts from Nagarjunasagar -Srisailam tiger reserve have been roped in to trap the tiger that is on the prowl in Kakinada district.

5. Nellore district BJP president G. Bharat Kumar is filing nomination for the by-election to the Atmakur Assembly constituency.

6. The District Collector has set up an expert committee to do a detailed inquiry on the gas leak incident at Brandix unit in Visakhapatnam.

