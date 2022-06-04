Pawan hints at JSP-BJP-TDP coalition for 2024 polls in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP blamed for deteriorating law and order in the State

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said that he was looking at three possibilities during the 2024 elections. They were the JSP-BJP alliance or a coalition of JSP, BJP and TDP forming the government, or the JSP coming to power on its own.

Addressing the general body meeting of the party at the party’s office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Mr. Kalyan suggested that there was still some time for things to fall in place and anything could happen two years down the line, without revealing much about the fate of his party’s tie-up with the BJP.

The JSP held the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government responsible for the deteriorating law and order in the State. A resolution to that effect was passed under the aegis of Mr. Kalyan, who said the YSRCP should be blamed for the slew of ‘political murders’ and the attacks and cases being foisted on its critics.

The party also passed a resolution for setting up a peace committee that would strive to restore normalcy in Konaseema along with like-minded parties and organisations.

It (the JSP) alleged that the trouble at Amalapuram was fomented by the YSRCP to derive political mileage from the situation and that the government was targeting persons who had nothing to do with the incident.

Another resolution to help the farmers, particularly tenant farmers, who were in distress was passed in the meeting.

Mr. Kalyan said his party had been with the farmers from Day One of its existence, and that at least 3,000 farmers had ended their lives in the last three years due to the crisis plaguing the agriculture sector, which had been aggravated by the government’s policies.

Further, the meeting condemned the callous approach of the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and Director-General of Police in tackling the attacks on women and leaders and activists of opposition parties who raised their voice against the government’s failures.

The JSP took strong objection to the persecution of its activists who were exposing the misdeeds and failures of the government.

JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, member K. Nagababu and others participated.