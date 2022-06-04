Atmakur byelection: BJP nominee, seven others enter fray

Liberal Central assistance to State is BJP’s poll plank, says Somu Veerraju

Eight candidates, including BJP’s Gundlapalli Bharat Kumar Yadav, filed their nomination papers for the June 23 byelection to the Atmakur Assembly seat on Saturday.

Accompanied by BJP leaders such as State president Somu Veerraju and MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, Mr. Bharat Kumar filed his papers before the District Joint Collector and Returning Officer M.N. Harendra Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Veerraju said the BJP’s poll plank would be the liberal assistance extended to the State by the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

He asked the YSRCP to immediately withdraw the Ministers and MLAs camping in the constituency to ensure party’s win in the election “by any means.” The ruling party had already started misusing the official machinery, Mr. Veerraju alleged.

With the deadline for filing of nominations closing on June 6, Bahujana Samaj Party nominee N. Obulesu, Indian Muslim League candidate Sk. Moinudeen, All India Hindu Mahasabha Party nominee K. Madhava Nayudu and four Independents – T. Sashidhar Reddy, Bandaru Ravi, Udayagiri Ravi, and B. Subba Reddy – threw their hats in the electoral ring.

Mekapati Vikram Reddy, brother of departed IT Minister Goutham Reddy, had already filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

The name of Mr. Vikram Reddy had been cleared by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was keen that a member of the Mekapati family should represent the seat held by Goutham Reddy for two consecutive terms, Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the main opposition, the Telugu Desam Party, had decided against fielding a candidate as per a convention set in the past.