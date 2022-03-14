Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day 

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 14, 2022

Family members of B. Rambabu, who died allegedly after consuming hooch, narrating their plight, in Jangareddygudem . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 14, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. The Legislative Assembly is going to discuss the 2022-23 annual financial statement or the Budget. Ministers will be introducing Bills related to the appointment of special invitees to TTD, increase in the government employees’ retirement age from 60 to 62 years and sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

2. TDP president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is visiting the families whose members allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district

3. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will be addressing a public meeting in Mangalagiri constituency on the occasion of the party’s 9th anniversary

4. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana offered prayers at Srisailam temple

5. United Teachers’ Federation will be electing its State executive committee

6. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor is addressing the media regarding placements in AU College of Engineering

7. All trade unions press meet regarding the proposed ‘Visakha bandh’ on March 28 and the all-India bandh on March 28 and 29

8. Tomato price crashes in Chittoor district to Rs.3 a kilo worrying over 20,000 farmers

9. Special enforcement bureau raiding illicit liquor dens all over Chittoor district.

Click here to read more news from Andhra Pradesh