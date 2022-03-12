Suspected hooch death toll in West Godavari district rises to 18

Two more with complaints of blurred vision, abdomen pain under treatment

Two more persons, who reportedly consumed hooch, died in the Jangareddygudem Area Government Hospital, in West Godavari district, taking the toll to 18 on Saturday.

Sixteen persons died after complaining of giddiness, vomiting, abdomen pain and blurred vision in the last three days in the town. Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas reviewed the situation with Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and other officers.

Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi said that Vempala Anil Kumar (36) of Uppalametta area and Sunani Upendra Jangar (30) of the town died on Saturday morning in the hospital.

Anil Kumar was a mechanic and Upendra, a native of Bihar, was eking out his livelihood by doing construction work.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. B. Ravi said that viscera samples collected from the two would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Hospital Superintendent Ch. Baby Kamala told The Hindu that the two complained of burning sensation, abdomen pain and vomiting and died in an hour after admission.

Deaths were reported at Uppalametta, Harijanapeta-I and II, Kesanapallivaari Street (Gandhi Bomma Centre), Aswaraopeta-I and II, Dange Nagar and Gowri Shankarpuram in the town.

Joint Collector Ambedkar, who reviewed the situation with the RDO, said that instructions have been given to take up house-to-house survey to take stock of the situation.

“My son complained of giddiness and stomach ache on Friday evening. He took a glass of buttermilk, but there was no relief. When he was unable to bear the pain, we admitted him in the Area Government Hospital, at 8.40 a.m. and he died at 10 a.m.,” Anil’s mother Vempala Kumari bemoaned.

Residents of Gandhi Bomma Centre allege that sale of ID liquor was rampant in the town, and demanded stern action against the liquor manufacturers and sellers.

Two more patients — Vempala Sarveswara Rao and Bollam Netaji — were admitted in the Area Government Hospital with severe stomach ache, blurred vision and vomiting.

“A team of doctors is treating them, and their condition is stated to be stable,” Ms. Prasanna Lakshmi said.