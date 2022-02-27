Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
- The Eastern Naval Command is hosting a maritime seminar today as part of the ongoing exercises Milan in Visakhapatnam.
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is attending a Naval operational demonstration being organised as part of Milan in Visakhapatnam.
- Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to visit NCC Tirupati Group.
- BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari to address a press conference in Visakhapatnam.
- As part of a Statewide program, the Srikakulam district administration and Indian Red Cross are getting the blood groups of one lakh people checked in order to build a database that will be useful during emergencies.
- A.P. Women’s Commission, in association with the National Women Commission, is organising the National Women’s Parliament on March 4. Issues related to women empowerment, various laws, literacy, Disha App, and other topics will be discussed.
- CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna to address a press meet.
- Pulse polio drive is being organised across the Krishna district. Oral polio vaccine will be administered to over 4.50 lakh children.
- Shivaratri Brahmotsavam is being celebrated at Srisailam temple.
- A report on Mahashivratri arrangements at the historic Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district.
